FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – The Town of Frisco and the Frisco Nordic Center are working together to support the Susan G. Komen Snowshoe for the Cure. Each participant is given a single-day trail pass to use on a 2k, 5k, or 7k through March 20.
Participants can also "snowshoe in place." Organizers say previous events attracted more than 1,000 people of all ages to help raise money for breast cancer research.
The entry fee is $40 for all three races and $55 for a 25 mile Blizzard Challenge. Participants get a neck gaiter, knit cap, participant bib, and finisher medal.
"The Town of Frisco has played a role in raising over 1 million dollars through this event. But so much more needs to happen to cure this disease. Everyone knows someone who has been affected by breast cancer in one way or another, so the whole community has a stake in this," stated Nora Gilbertson, Town of Frisco Events Manager.
