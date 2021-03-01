DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Public Schools Foundation has partnered with the Denver Broncos to help bridge the technology gap for families. Denver Public Schools Foundation Partners With Denver Broncos To Bridge Technology Gap For FamiliesIt’s especially helpful when thousands of students are in remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.
A generous gift will ensure nearly 300 families have internet access for remote learning. Some parts of far northeast Denver are in internet dead zones.
DPS and Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins worked with Comcast to expand broadband to those areas.