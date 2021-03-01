DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is adding 822 cases of COVID-19 to the state data for reinfection. Those cases meet the standard national criteria to define those who have had a second infection of the virus that causes COVID-19.
The cases range from August 2020 to Sunday, the last day of February. Those cases represent 0.19% of the total case count in Colorado.
According to the CDPHE, "the criteria the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) uses to define persons with a second infection is two positive molecular amplification tests, such as a PCR test, separated by 90 days or longer."
Health officials say while reinfection is rare, it is not unexpected and that criteria used to define a new case or reinfection may change as more is learned about how long immunity lasts.
The CDPHE continues to urge Coloradans to protect themselves by following public health protocols like hand washing, mask wearing, physical distancing and avoiding gatherings.