DENVER (CBS4) – State lawmakers spent time on Monday talking about a bill that would suspend standardized tests because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some parents want them canceled this year as they were in 2020.
The Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) tests are how the state assesses development in students.READ MORE: Denver Parents, Students Rally To Opt Out Of CMAS Testing
Some parents say they don’t want their children going into the classroom to take the test.
Advocates say the tests could highlight areas where school districts need to make up academic deficiencies.
Under the bill, the state education department would ask the federal government for a waiver to suspend the test.