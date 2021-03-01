The COVID Vaccine To Take Is The One Available To You, Colorado Doctor SaysJohnson & Johnson started shipping its COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning after it received emergency use authorization. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida says it's arrival changes the timeline for the fight against the coronavirus.

4 minutes ago

Current Snowpack Numbers For The State Are Coming In At Below AverageThe next few weeks are crucial in getting the states snowpack higher, but currently weather forecasts show little to no moisture.

9 minutes ago

Lawmakers Take Up Bill To Possible Skip This Year's CMAS TestsState lawmakers spent time on Monday talking about a bill that would suspend standardized tests because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some parents want them canceled this year as they were in 2020.

18 minutes ago

'Felt An Urge To Be That Change': Black Denver Police Officer Supports Recruiting CampaignIn an effort to spark change within the profession of law enforcement, specifically within the City of Denver, the Denver Police Department is launching a new mantra for their 2021 recruiting process.

21 minutes ago

Nearly 1.4 Million Doses Of The COVID Vaccine Have Benn Given Out In ColoradoMore than 16% of Coloradoans have gotten at least one shot of the vaccine.

22 minutes ago

11-Year-Old Boy Shot In Aurora Sunday NightAn 11-year-old boy was shot multiple times in Aurora Sunday night. It happened on the 12700 block of East Kansas Drive, in the Utah Park area.

29 minutes ago