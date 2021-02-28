GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Starting this fall semester, WeldWerks Brewing Co. in Greeley will be funding a scholarship program for students of color at the University of Northern Colorado. The company says the effort began after employees took a look in the mirror following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor last summer.
“We are committed with our own resources and everything we have here to investing in this community and making it as great and diverse as a place as it can be,” said Jake Goodman, CMO for WeldWerks.
The WeldWerks Diversity Scholarship will be a yearly scholarship for current and prospective University of Northern Colorado (UNC) students of color, with an additional preference towards those who have an interest in Brewing Science. WeldWerks has donated $25,000 to seed the endowment with an additional $4,000 to fund the fall 2021/2022 scholarship.
The application process is open now. Students can apply online through the UNC Scholarship Application. The scholarship of $4,000 will be selected in the spring semester of 2021 to be awarded during the 2021-2022 academic year.