TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – Telluride Film Festival organizers announced dates for this year’s event. In fact, they also added a day. The goal is to have the in-person festival from Sept. 2-6.
Organizers say they’re hopeful the coronavirus vaccination process will continue to be successful by September.READ MORE: Dillon Ice Castles Increases To 50% Capacity For Final Week Of Season
“We are guided by science and are continuously evaluating the global pandemic in relation to health, travel and live events. Time will tell, but in the meantime, we are busy planning for and putting together an incredible program,” said Executive Director Julie Huntsinger.READ MORE: Colorado Cattlemen’s Association Responds To Gov. Jared Polis’ ‘Meatout’ Day With ‘Meatin’ Day
Although dates were announced, passes are not available yet. Huntsinger says passholders from last year are rolling them over to this year due to the event being canceled.MORE NEWS: Girl Scouts Of Colorado Extends Cookie Season Through March 21
Organizers say the remaining passes will be available to those on a first-come first-served waitlist.