LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland police arrested and released a 50-year-old man Saturday afternoon after they say he shot and killed his ex-wife. Police responded to a home on Blackstone Court where they found the woman shot.
She died at the scene.
Witnesses tell police the two were arguing about custody issues surrounding their son. Police say the woman pulled out a pistol and threatened to kill the suspect. In doing so, police say she put four other relatives, including two juveniles, in jeopardy.
Investigators say they believe the suspect tried to get the relatives out of the house, out of harms way, when he retrieved a pistol and confronted the woman.
The two then physically fought each other, and the woman was shot.
Loveland police says the man was released and does not currently face charges. The investigation is ongoing.