BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead by medical personnel Sunday afternoon following a collision with a tree at Eldora Ski Area west of Nederland.
The snowboarder was wearing helmet at the time, Cmdr. Vinnie Montez of the Boulder County Sheriff's Office told CBS4.
Montez said BCSO deputies were notified of the accident at 3:50 p.m. Bystanders performed CPR and members of the ski patrol arrived within five minutes. The man was taken to the ski area’s first aid center but was pronounced at 4:40 p.m., per Montez.
A medical helicopter that was waiting to take the patient to North Colorado Medical Center was released from the assignment.
Montez said BCSO and the Boulder County Coroner's Office will conduct a joint investigation. The man's identity will be released by the coroner's office after it completes notifications of the deceased's next of kin.
Sunday’s accident occurred on Jolly Jug, an intermediate run in area’s upper reaches.
A separate incident happened the previous day on the same run. Two teenage skiers, both considered to be expert skiers and both wearing helmets, according to the sheriff’s office, struck one another. Both were injured and were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
