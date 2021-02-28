DENVER (CBS4) – Denver parents and students gathered at Manual High School on Sunday afternoon to socially-distant rally against state standardized testing, also known as CMAS testing. The group wants to be able to opt-out of this year’s test.

Students would have to come to school for the test regardless of remote learning status. It will be up to each school to decide what to assign students to do if they opt-out, according to DPS.

“We recognize we’re in the middle of a global pandemic, and it’s outrageous that our leaders at the state level and leaders at the federal level have still not figured out that this is definitely not the time to be testing our children,” one mother said. “Our daughter is still at home stressed out from being online from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. everyday, doing mundane work, and they have the audacity to think we will support our kids going into the schools just to be tested?”

She added she believes there was no validity to the test.

The deadline for families to opt out was last Friday. In 2020 the test was canceled because of the pandemic, and the federal government says this year’s test cannot be canceled.