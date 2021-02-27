LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – Kaiser Permanente set out to vaccinate thousands of Coloradans during a weekend COVID-19 vaccination event in Lone Tree. It was one of 11 events along the Front Range.
The doses are going to Coloradans 70 years and older, teachers and childcare workers. They received an invitation; walk-ins were not allowed.
Second doses will be administered by Kaiser Permanente in the coming weeks.
The health care system says it aims to vaccinate nearly 18,000 Coloradans through March 1, and adds it has given more than 87,000 doses to date.