WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP/CBS4) – The House of Representatives approved a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill in a win for President Joe Biden. Even as Democrats savor that major step, party leaders are trying to assure progressives they’ll revive their derailed drive to boost the minimum wage.

The bill, which passed early Saturday on a near party-line vote, flushes cash to individuals, businesses and states battered by COVID-19. Now it goes to the Senate.

Democrats there seem bent on resuscitating their minimum wage push, and other fights could erupt, too. Democrats say the still-faltering economy and rampaging virus demand action, but Republicans call the legislation bloated and partisan.

Debate on the bill went until nearly 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Colorado Congressman Ken Buck shared his reaction on social media saying the bill is a “liberal wishlist.”

House Democrats passed a $2 trillion dollar bill in the middle of the night, without any bipartisan support. The package cuts Medicare by $36 billion and will abolish 1.4 million jobs. This isn't COVID relief, it's a liberal wishlist.

Speaking on the House floor prior to the vote, Rep. Jason Crow (CO-06) said, “Five hundred thousand Americans are dead. Millions have lost their jobs and can’t find meaningful employment. Children — including my own- have had to adapt to online learning and millions of small businesses are struggling to keep the lights on. Folks in Colorado want to get this done. In fact, over 70% of Americans want to get this done — and there are very few things more bipartisan than that.”

“Whenever I smell wasteful spending, I’ll advocate for American taxpayers. These career politicians need to know that I will call them out every step of the way,” said Congresswoman Lauren Boebert on social media.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet applauded the passage saying it would help lift families and children out of poverty.

That’s why I fought for the American Rescue Plan to include my proposals to expand the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit, which will cut child poverty in half and provide economic security to millions of families. It is the most transformative thing we can do during a time of great need, and I will keep fighting to ensure these tax credits are made permanent.”

