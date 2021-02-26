ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– As some districts are announcing the return to full in-person learning, many students still have months of remote learning ahead of them, and nearly a year of it behind them. For some, the hardest part of keeping up from home is not having the proper learning environment available.

Desks For Kids, a Colorado organization, is trying to change that. They’re building desks and giving them away.

Eight-year-old Havana Arceneaux struggled to get settled while learning from home.

“The desk makes it feel like I’m in person,” Arceneaux said. “I was sitting in my bed doing school, laying down, and my teacher was telling me to get up, and in my head, I was like, ‘I have nowhere to get.’”

The Green Valley Elementary third-grader now has her very own workstation thanks to the organization Desks for Kids.

“When I got the desk, it was like, ‘Great! Finally, I have something to set my computer on and my books,’” Arceneaux said. “When I got the chair, I was like, ‘It comes with a chair, too? Good!’”

Desks for Kids Founder Eric Janota got the idea from his brother across the country.

“Desks for Kids was inspired by my brother who lives in Maryland, and a group there is called Desk by Dads,” Janota told CBS4’s Andrea Flores. “He told me he built 12 desks. I thought, ‘I can build 12 desks.’”

And he did, plus a lot more. He built at least 180, all from his Arvada garage. What started out as a one-person project has grown to 12 volunteers. The organization has delivered 843 finished desks to kids in need.

“A desk isn’t going to change their whole life, but it’s going to make their life better,” Janota said. “Just a little bit better for a little bit of my time, I feel like is totally worth it.”

Even as some kids return to in-person learning, the need for a study space at home remains.

“I don’t have to sit on my bed anymore,” said Arceneaux.

