DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department is asking for help locating a woman who has been missing for a week. Cheryl Parsons, 67, is legally blind.
She was last seen around 7 p.m. on Feb. 19 near East 19th Avenue and Sherman Street. Parsons is 5’3″ and about 128 pounds with gray and brown shoulder length hair and blue eyes.
Investigators said Parsons normally wears sweatshirts, sweatpants, snow boots and a cross body style tan purse. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 reference case #21-115962.