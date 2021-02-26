DENVER (CBS4) — A 30-year-old man has been taken by ambulance to Denver Health Medical Center following a bizarre single-vehicle accident at a north Denver highway interchange.
According to a spokesman with the Colorado State Patrol, the vehicle left an elevated portion of State Highway 36 and landed in lanes of traffic on Interstate 25.
Master Trooper Gary Cutler told CBS4 that a CSP K9 unit came across the crash at 10:14 a.m. Friday.
A tweet from Adams County Fire Rescue states that the vehicle fell from the eastbound lanes of 36 onto northbound I-25.
Crews responded at 10:19 this morning to a single vehicle rollover at Hwy 36 EB and I-25 NB. One party was trapped and was extricated. Party will transported to local hospital. @AdamsCoSheriff @SACFD200 and CSP on scene as well. pic.twitter.com/PCGkBBQ9xi
— Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) February 26, 2021
Multiple lanes of traffic are closed on highways 36, 25 and 270 in this area, but Cutler said no single direction of traffic is completely blocked.
“Traffic is getting through,” he said.
What caused the crash is not clear at this time, Cutler added. CSP will take over the investigation of the accident.
