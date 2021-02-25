JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Staunton State Park is looking for volunteers to participate in restoration work to save the Staunton homestead cabin. Because of COVID restrictions, only 8 people can work on the project at a time.
The volunteers are asked to work 5 days at time, 8 hour days.
The Staunton homestead cabin is in the beautiful Elk Creek Valley in western Jefferson County. It was completed in 1918 and is historically significant due to the activities of the Staunton family.
Both Dr. Archibald and Dr. Rachael Staunton were prominent Denverite physicians and philanthropists. Their only daughter Frances lived there until she died in the 80s and gave it to the state of Colorado with specific instructions to turn it into a state park.
Staunton State Park opened to the public in 2013. The restoration process goes through June with help needed in sessions 3 and 4.
Please call the park office at 303-816-0912 to determine whether a session is a good fit for you.
Session 3: April 26- April 30, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Session 4: May 3 – May 7, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.