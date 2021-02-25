DENVER (CBS4) – After more than two decades without hourly weather data at the former Stapleton Airport in Denver the city council voted on Monday to reestablish a weather station there. It will be located at the Sand Creek Uplands open space in what is now the Central Park neighborhood.

The site was home to Denver’s official weather station before it moved to Denver International Airport (DIA) in 1995. Despite the move the former Stapleton Airport remained the home of Denver’s twice a day weather balloon launch.

Because the weather balloon operations never left the former Stapleton weather station continued to report daily highs and lows, as well as rainfall and snowfall data, but the information was not available to the public in real-time. That will change later this year.

The new weather station will provide the first real-time weather information available in the city of Denver (outside of DIA) since the City Park weather station was closed in November 2017 due to the golf course being remodeled. Having additional real-time data is important in a city like Denver because the conditions vary so much between downtown and the airport, which is located more than 20 miles apart.

IMPORTANT NOTE: While Denver will get a real-time streaming weather station in Central Park later this year the city’s official climate record will remain at DIA, according to the National Weather Service.