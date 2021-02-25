EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Three vehicles, including a box truck, ended up in the Eagle River after a crash on Highway 6 Thursday afternoon. The highway remains closed west of Gypsum Campground during the cleanup and investigation.
No injuries were reported immediately following the crash. Investigators told CBS4 that the box truck, which was towing a vehicle, accidentally struck another vehicle that was parked on the side of the highway. All three vehicles, the box truck, the vehicle it was towing and the vehicle that it struck, ended up in the river.
The vehicle parked on the side of the highway belonged to a man who was fishing on the banks of the river with his dog. The fisherman and his dog escaped injury when the vehicles came crashing down into the water.
There is no estimate on how long the highway will remain closed. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
