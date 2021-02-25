DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is focusing its vaccine efforts on underserved communities. On Thursday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced new fixed vaccine sites that will open on March 7.
Those locations are the Montbello Rec Center, Swansea/Project Angel Heart, Barnum Rec Center, MLK Rec Center, Bear Valley Library, and Montbello High School.
Earlier this month, Denver hosted a vaccine clinic at Montbello High School in partnership with Denver Health and Hospital Authority staff.
There is also a focus on a mobile vaccine clinic to travel to those most in need.
"We are now looking at a mobile unit that can go to those, just like our testing center, go to those who can't get our of their house," said Denver Department of Health and Environment Bob McDonald.
Demographic data for Colorado shows far more white people are getting shots compared to Black and Hispanic populations.