DENVER (CBS4) – Those who are planning weddings this summer could expect more relaxed COVID-19 restrictions for their gatherings. The State of Colorado has announced a plan to become more lenient with large gatherings as the war against the COVID-19 pandemic is fought with vaccines.

Nearly 50,000 Colorado residents rely on the live events industry for their livelihood, an industry which likely saw a drop of 85% in their year-to-year profits amid the pandemic.

With relaxed restrictions, those hosting events could soon expect to have gatherings on dance floors, closer proximity between performers and guests, more leniency on seating arrangements and lesser restrictions on capacity.

“I think this move helps us retain our business in a huge way,” said Brynn Swanson, Owner of First Look Events and founding board member of the Colorado Event Alliance. “It’s been almost a year that our industry has been closed.”

Swanson said the industry had much gratitude for Gov. Jared Polis’ office for working so hard to get their industry back in a position to safely operate through the pandemic.

“Our government saw our industry and gave us a legitimate path forward to safely execute live events,” Swanson said.

Those with weddings on the horizon were ecstatic to hear their big days wouldn’t be as impacted by COVID-19 as they would have in 2020. Jessie Schreiver and Steven Parisi said they were one of the couples who pushed back their wedding in hope that it would be better for guests in 2021.

“It’s been 10 months now since we made the call to move it to this August, Schreiver said. “While we were disappointed about moving a wedding, there were a lot bigger things going on in the world. Safety of our guests was our top priority.”

The couple said they were thrilled to learn their wedding later this year would likely be able to go on with fewer restrictions.

“This is the first time we have been able to be genuinely excited about it,” Schreiver said.

“This is our first positive step forward that we can host live events safely and have our industry survive,” Swanson said.