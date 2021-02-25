ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among cancers that affect both men and woman.

Last year, actor Chadwick Boseman died at age 43 from colon cancer. His death brought to attention to the racial disparities of the disease. Dr. Nandi says African Americans are 20% more likely to get colon cancer and 40% more likely to die from it. He suggested socio-economic reasons can result in a lack of screening and prevention.

The American Cancer Society is now recommending people 45 and older should get a routine screening. Dr. Nandi says, during colonoscopies, doctors can find precancerous growths and remove them.

“It’s not the funnest thing in the world, but at the end of the day, it’s a lifesaving procedure,” says Dr. Sandosh Nandi, a colorectal surgeon from the Swedish Medical Center, “Colonoscopies are not for just finding your colon cancer, but it is about prevention.”

Colon cancer rates are also increasing in adults under the age of 50, and doctors are unsure of the cause. That’s why Dr. Nandi says it’s important to start a conversation with your primary care doctor sooner rather than later, so you can start getting colonoscopies at an age appropriate for you.

“I think the biggest thing is communication,” says Dr. Nandi, “knowing that this is a real thing that’s affecting our society across the board is important.”