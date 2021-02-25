CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado company has made a donation that will help 20 Black-owned restaurants. Planterra Foods, which is owned by JBS USA, donated $20,000 to the OZO Good Relief Worker Fund. Restaurants that are selected will use the funds to pay for $25 “thank you” gift cards to give to customers — to entice them to come back.

Planterra Foods, the ​Colorado Restaurant Association​ (CRA),​ and the Colorado Restaurant Foundation​ are launching the OZO Good Relief Worker Fund. It’s part of the “Dine Out to Help Out” campaign to help Black-owned businesses and their employees survive the COVID-19 crisis.

“Planterra Foods believes these restaurants are a critical part of our communities, and wants to make sure they survive,” said Darcey Macken, Planterra Foods CEO.

The CRF is accepting applications from restaurants who wish to participate in the program until 11:59 p.m. on March 5.

Once the restaurants are selected, customers dining in and ordering takeout who spend $25 or more will receive a $25 “thank you” gift card to use at the same location during a return visit.

Find full eligibility requirements and the application at DineOutToHelpOut.com/ozo-grant​.

