DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife met to discuss wolf reintroduction and management on Wednesday. They also discussed how they plan to hose listening sessions for public input.
CPW wants to have the public sessions in person later this year, if possible. They also plan on hiring a wolf reintroduction facilitator. Those public sessions would take place primarily on the Western Slope.
Last November, Colorado voters approved a measure by a razor thin margin that requires Colorado Parks and Wildlife to come up with a plan to reintroduce and manage gray wolves.