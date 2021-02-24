DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis is applauding the emergency use authorization of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID vaccine. U.S. regulators say Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine provides strong protection against severe COVID-19.
Overall the vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19.
Polis released this statement about the vaccine, “I’m thrilled that a third safe and highly effective vaccine will soon arrive in Colorado. Having a vaccine that only requires one dose will help us move more quickly to end the pandemic, and I encourage the federal government to ramp up supply as quickly as possible. We are ready to use many more vaccine doses than we are currently receiving each week.”
The approval isn’t expected to boost vaccine supplies right away, only a few million doses are expected to be ready for shipping in the first week.