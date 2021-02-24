DENVER (CBS4) – A storm spinning west of Colorado will spread snow across much of the state starting Wednesday afternoon. Many roads in the Denver metro area will become slick during the Wednesday evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday for almost everyone in Boulder and Jefferson Counties, and for communities above 6,000 feet in Douglas and Elbert Counties. Most of these areas will get 4 to 8 inches of snow with the higher amounts in the foothills above 6,500 feet.

Locations outside of the advisory including Denver and Aurora will generally see 2 to 5 inches of accumulation with higher amounts along and west of I-25. Northern Colorado including Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley will generally get 1 to 4 inches with again the highest amounts west of I-25.

Elsewhere around the state, there are also Winter Weather Advisories in Southern Colorado including around Colorado Springs and Pueblo where 2 to 5 inches of snow is expected from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Amounts will likely be slightly less farther south around Walsenburg and Trinidad ate while the Sangre de Cristo Mountains will likely see more snow than another mountains in the state with 4 to 8 inches.

For Summit County and most ski areas in the state, only 3 to 5 inches is likely Wednesday night so some metro area neighborhoods will get more snow than the ski areas.

Another storm is on the way for Friday and Saturday and promises more snow in the mountains. Denver and the Front Range could see limited snow Saturday night. It should be much less than what we get Wednesday night.