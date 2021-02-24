DENVER (CBS4) – A new bill introduced in the Colorado state senate on Tuesday would ban the use of indigenous American mascots in the state. This ban would apply to all public schools in the state.
If passed, any and all public schools in Colorado, including charter and public higher education institutions would be barred from using indigenous American names or mascots. If a school does not abide by the ban, they would be forced to pay a fine of $25,000 per month until the name is changed. That money would go to the state education fund.
Senator Jessie Danielson and Representatives Adrienne Benavidez and Barbara McLachlan are sponsoring the bill. It has been assigned to the Senate Education Committee but has not yet received a hearing date.
Maine is the only other state to pass legislation banning indigenous monikers, doing so in 2019.