(CBS4/AP) — U.S. Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said there should have been more protection in place at the U.S. Capitol on the day rioters loyal to former President Donald Trump stormed the building. Rep. Crow spoke Tuesday at the first Congressional hearing about law enforcement during the riots.

Security officials pointed fingers on Tuesday but also acknowledged they were woefully unprepared for the violence.

Senators said they missed warning signs of a “planned insurrection” and didn’t take the threat seriously.

“Anybody with a Facebook account or a Twitter feed could have told you there was going to be a problem and they had to have resources available to respond to that problem and that violence, but they didn’t do it,” Crow stated. “So we have to figure out where it stopped, who didn’t know what was going to happen.”

Rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, in a misguided attempt to stop lawmakers from certifying President Joe Biden’s election.

You might remember a picture taken during the attack, as Crow tried to comfort Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania.

Five people died in the attack, including a Capitol Police officer.

The security officials lost their jobs, and Trump was impeached by the House on a charge of inciting the insurrection, the deadliest attack on Congress in 200 years. Trump was ultimately acquitted by the Senate.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)