PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– An emergency was called for SkyWest flight 3150 as it approached the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport on Wednesday morning. The emergency was declared 17 miles out due to a report of smoke or electrical fumes in the cabin.
The SkyWest flight was operating for American Airlines from Chicago O’Hare International Airport. There were 53 passengers and crew onboard. The plane landed safely at 11:24 a.m. on Runway 15 and taxied to Gate 6 at the airport terminal.
Everyone deplaned through the boarding door. Fire crews at the airport investigated and released the plane back to the airline.