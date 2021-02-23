AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora City Council is delaying a vote to make non-sugary drinks standard on kids menus. The second vote will now happen on June 14th.
The Healthy Kid Meal Ordinance would make non-sugary drinks the default on kid's menus. It was first introduced to a Council finance committee in December 2019. The ordinance sponsor, Councilwoman Angela Lawson, asked for the postponement during Monday night's regular Council meeting, saying the vote should happen when restaurants are better prepared to handle the change.
"My commitment to the Aurora Healthy Kids' Meals policy remains strong, as I believe it will improve kids' health and public health in Aurora," Councilwoman Lawson said in a statement to CBS4. "That said, I want the second reading to occur when restaurants with bundled kids' meals will be better equipped to make this light touch, high impact change on their menus."
The ordinance calls for all restaurants that serve kid’s meals to make the default beverage sold with that meal to be water or milk. Sugary drinks would still be available to be sold, but the default drink would be non-sugary and non-sweetened.
According to the ordinance, nearly 50% of 2 to 5-year olds have at least one sugary drink per day. Medical evidence cited in the ordinance says children who drink at least one sugary drink per day are 55% more likely to experience obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and other conditions. The ordinance also cites evidence that Latino and Black Americans disproportionately experience obesity and related chronic diseases.
If approved, the changes would take effect on July 1st.