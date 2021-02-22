DENVER (CBS4)– The Drop 104.7 FM is Denver’s newest Hip-Hop and R&B station that’s making a mark on the airwaves. The station is commercial free and engages with the audience by taking their song requests over the phone or by social media.

“When you call us on the phone and you want to hear a song, we take your request and we actually play it and we don’t say, ‘We’ll see what we can do for you,'” The Drop’s general manager and program director, Nikki Swarn said. “There’s nothing like us and we’re excited to be on the dial.”

The shows on The Drop are hosted by DJ Dif’Rent, Amerykah Jones, Unique, DJ Bella Scratch, Maleman and weekend hosts, DJ Cavem and PK.

The station is owned by Rocky Mountain Public Media and won Westword magazine’s “Best New Radio Station of 2020.” RMPM’s commitment to expanding radio to diverse communities allows Nikki to spotlight local independent artists, who normally wouldn’t get the exposure.

“It’s really hard to get on in Colorado and in any major market to have your music played on a regular basis, and this is a place where we can do that pretty easily,” she said.

The station also gives another familiar voice a chance to rediscover his radio roots. Kyle Speller is the Denver Nuggets Public Address Announcer, but on Sunday morning’s he’s the host of Gospel Jamz.

“This is a dream come true. Literally a dream come true. I’ve been wanting to do something like this in the City of Denver for years on the FM dial where people can listen in their cars and groove,” Speller said.

“This is the music and the station that you can listen to, be uplifted and just get your juices flowing as you get your week started,” he said.

The Drop is much more than just a radio station that plays Hip-Hop and R&B. They also use their mic to be the voice for different community efforts.

“We were the only station. The only media station to actually connect with the Food Bank of the Rockies and do an actual food drive. And in four days we raised 1200 pounds of food and fed 95 families,” Swarn said.

“When you need help, you know, this is a place where you can come and if we can’t help you, we’re going to find somebody that can,” The Drop’s Assistant Program Director. Unique Henderson said.

“We are apart of the same community. We can walk together. We can vibe together and we can all do that through the lens of music,” Swarn said.