ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A teenager from Kinnear, Wyoming left Swedish Medical Center in Englewood after spending six weeks in the burn unit. KyZaia Jones said goodbye like a celebrity, happy to high five the dozens of staff members who lined the hallway.

It was an emotional moment for Jones and his family. Their ordeal began on Jan. 8, when the 15 year old was electrocuted trying to help friends.

“I remember bits and pieces of that night,” Jones told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

Jones and his brother, Kaden, had left basketball practice. Heading home, Jones says a car passed them.

“They lost control of the vehicle then they started fishtailing,” he explained.

That vehicle hit a power pole. The boys realized the girls in the car were their friends.

“The only thing going through my mind is that I had to help them,” said Jones. “As soon as I hit the car, I got electrocuted and I don’t remember anything after that.”

He was airlifted to Swedish.

“I think I had like 50% of my body burned,” said Jones.

“Almost all of them were third degree,” said Dr. Lily Daniali, plastic surgeon with the Burn and Reconstructive Center at Swedish.

Daniali took care of Jones along with a team of specialists including surgeons Dr. Ryan Endress and Dr. Benson Pulikkottil with the Burn and Reconstructive Center and Dr. Carlos Barajas, pediatric intensivist.

“He had a high voltage electric shock,” said Daniali. “He definitely had a major injury to his heart. We were very worried about his kidneys.”

Jones’ burns were treated with skin grafts and spray-on skin cells. He leaned on his faith, his family and the hospital staff.

“I’ve had some pretty good doctors and nurses, but these are the best … all of them,” said Jones.

Barajas called Jones remarkable.

“With what he did for his friends, he’s definitely a hero,” said Barajas.

Jones departed with a plan to inspire others.

“Do the right thing when no one’s watching, help when you can.”

Jones’ new extended family at Swedish gave him a sendoff fit for a rock star, but made for a hero.