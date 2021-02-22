BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who hasn’t returned from a snowshoeing trek. The 47-year-old Boulder resident left from the Eldora Nordic Center in a solo trek on Sunday.
Authorities say she had planned to go on the Jenny Creek Trail. The trail leads east and then south of Eldora into the Jenny Creek drainage. That is normally accessed during the summer from the south.
The woman was not expected to overnight on the trek. Searchers began canvassing the area on Monday morning.