DENVER (CBS4) — The freezing temperatures and tough conditions down in Texas are not only putting homeowners out, but also their pets. This weekend, a rescue group from Houston brought many dogs to Colorado shelters over the weekend to find them homes.
The rescue group did not go back empty handed. They got a huge donation from Coloradans who stepped up and gave them dog food, water, plumbing supplies and more for them to take back to Texas.
“On Saturday they asked that the rescue groups reach out to volunteers and the community for dog food, water and plumbing supplies that they could take back to Houston with them,” officials with Maxfund told CBS4. “And as you know, Colorado knows how to support folks in need.”