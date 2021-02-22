DENVER (CBS4) – Country music superstar and adopted Coloradoan Dierks Bentley will help break ground on his new bar and restaurant in LoDo on Tuesday. The singer will join Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and others to kick off construction on Whiskey Row.
The restaurant will be Bentley’s fifth. There are three in Arizona and one on Broadway in Nashville. Denver’s Whiskey Row will be located at 1942 Market Street, on the site of what used to be LoDo’s Bar and Grill.
The existing building will undergo a major renovation, adding a second story rooftop patio and a 6,000-square foot addition while keeping some of the historic facades around the building.
The project is a collaboration between Bentley, the Downtown Denver Partnership, Riot Hospitality Group, Iconic Investments, and Monfort Companies.