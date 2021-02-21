DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say three suspects invaded a home on South Madison near Colorado Boulevard and Yale Avenue. A fourth suspect was waiting in a vehicle outside the home.
Police responded to the home at around 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Investigators say the suspects demanded everyone to get on the ground, and one person inside the home then pulled out a weapon.
Police say the suspects pulled out a rifle, a shootout followed. Two people were hurt; one person suffered a head injury which investigators say is not life threatening.
All of the suspects got away. Police ask anyone with more information to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.