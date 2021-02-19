GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A police K9 in Golden helped track down a man accused of breaking into a home near the scene of a bank robbery. Officers were investigating a robbery of the Wells Fargo Bank in downtown when they received a call about a person in a vacant apartment nearby.
Police responded to the apartment in the 1400 block of Ford Street and saw a man in a gray jacket and dark stocking cap running away from the area. When officers lost sight of the suspect, Golden Police K9 Mao and his handler Ofc. Henslee tracked the suspect’s scent to a man shoveling snow outside a home on 14th Street.
The suspect was identified as Robert Carl Peltier, 51. Investigators said the Peltier’s clothing matched the description of the man running from the apartment. Witnesses also identified Peltier as the suspect and snow prints recovered at the scene closely matched Peltier’s, according to police.
Peltier was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on multiple charges, including second degree burglary, first degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief and second degree criminal tampering.