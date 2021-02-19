CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Golden arrested a man accused of breaking into a woman’s home and drawing a bath. The homeowner called police after waking up to find the lights on in her home, a pair of boots at the front door, and water in a bath tub.

Police responded to the home on Brown Squirrel Lane in the Stonebridge Subdivision. The woman was able to make it out of the home safety.

Officers entered the basement of the home and saw a naked man running from the scene carrying clothes. Police chased after the man and took him into custody.

The suspect was identified as Evan Robert Wanninger, 23, of Alabama. Investigators said Wanninger is suspected of stealing a box truck from New Mexico, which was found abandoned and wrecked on Lookout Mountain. The truck’s key was found on Wanninger’s property, according to police.

Evan Wanninger (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Officers searched the home on Brown Squirrel Lane and found Wanninger’s identification and a gun that did not belong to the residents. Police said surveillance video from nearby homes captured someone who appeared to be Wanninger trying to enter other homes.

Wanninger was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on multiple charges including second degree burglary and theft.

