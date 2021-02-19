THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Thornton’s request to build a controversial water pipeline has been denied once again. A Larimer County District Court ruling determined that the county was within its authority to deny the City of Thornton’s request for a permit to build a pipeline that would take water from north of Fort Collins and move it to the city in the northern part of the Denver metro area.
Back in 2019, the County of Board of Commissioners unanimously rejected the plan.
The court says the city failed to provide a non-pipeline alternative.
Thornton owns 48% of the water rights of the Cache la Poudre River.