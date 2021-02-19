CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Cache la Poudre River, Colorado News, Fort Collins News, Larimer County News, Thornton News

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Thornton’s request to build a controversial water pipeline has been denied once again. A Larimer County District Court ruling determined that the county was within its authority to deny the City of Thornton’s request for a permit to build a pipeline that would take water from north of Fort Collins and move it to the city in the northern part of the Denver metro area.

(credit: CBS)

Back in 2019, the County of Board of Commissioners unanimously rejected the plan.

The court says the city failed to provide a non-pipeline alternative.

Thornton owns 48% of the water rights of the Cache la Poudre River.

Jesse Sarles