WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Vestas Wind Systems announced it will consolidate three factories in Colorado which means 450 jobs will be cut. The town of Windsor says its Windsor Blades factory is one of them.
The Brighton Blades site will seem some changes as it is turned into a North American headquarters for the Global Tooling business, Vestas officials say. The Pueblo Towers and Brighton Nacelles factories will also see cuts.
The company states in a letter on its website, the cuts "reflect lower near-term market demand, strengthen our Service and Construction setup, and improve executional efficiency."
Vestas says it is offering 150 of the laid off workers new roles in the company.
In January, the company announced layoffs of 185 people just after the start of the new year.