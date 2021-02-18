GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents in Weld County can no longer stay in RVs when self-quarantining due to COVID-19. The Weld County Board of Commissioners had previously changed a zoning code so residents were allowed to use RVs as quarantine spaces if they had them on their property and needed to use it.
The board has now changed course and feels the use of RVs needs to go back to a 7 day restriction and they should be used for camping only.
They stated that staying in an RV for long periods of time can limit access to potable drinking water and waste disposal can also become an issue.