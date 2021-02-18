CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4) – A crash on Interstate 25 involving several cars and three semi trucks led to a full closure of the interstate for several hours on Thursday.

It happened near the Larkspur exit in the middle of CDOT’s South Gap Project, and there were no reports of serious injuries.

Three cars got crunched within the semis in the crash, and one truck was heavily damaged.

A semi truck also bumped a concrete median on the interstate out of place.

Jesse Sarles