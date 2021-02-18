(CBS4) – A crash on Interstate 25 involving several cars and three semi trucks led to a full closure of the interstate for several hours on Thursday.
It happened near the Larkspur exit in the middle of CDOT’s South Gap Project, and there were no reports of serious injuries.
Three cars got crunched within the semis in the crash, and one truck was heavily damaged.
A semi truck also bumped a concrete median on the interstate out of place.
Traffic Advisory Update
Finally some good news…
With thanks to @ColoradoDOT, I-25 At Milepost 172 is now open.
Please drive with caution through the #Gap project pic.twitter.com/djehPEAx2X
— CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) February 18, 2021