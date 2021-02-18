DENVER (CBS4)– As the Colorado Rockies open spring training, one website gives the team the second-worst odds at making the postseason. According to FanGraphs, the Rockies have a 0.1% chance of making the playoffs. Only the Baltimore Orioles have the worst odds with a 0.0% chance of being in the postseason.
.@fangraphs has announced their projected postseason odds. 👀
Expectations for the Rockies are low following the trade of Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals. In CBS Sports‘ latest Power Rankings, the Rockies are 29th out of 30 teams.
Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill on Thursday opened the Rockies’ 2021 season-win total at 62.5. Only the Pittsburgh Pirates have a lower win total at 58.
The worst record the Rockies had in 162 game season was in 2012 when they went 64-98.
The Rockies first spring training game is against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Feb. 28 at 1:10 p.m.