DENVER (CBS4) – A group of students at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College in Denver was chosen to serve on a national advisory board. The students will help promote Black history education.
Black History 365 is a new curriculum which will help students get a more in-depth education and understanding of Black history.
The students in Denver, as part of the Young Solutionist Student Advisory Board, will collaborate with other student leaders around the country about the curriculum which officials say is “designed to be a living, adaptable document that can be tailored to the needs of students and the community.”