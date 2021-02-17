JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Search and rescue teams are searching for a missing snowmobiler in Jackson County. An avalanche happened on Ruby Mountain in the same area near Rand on Tuesday.
The group searched for their companion before calling the Jackson County Sheriff's Office for help. Search and rescue teams got to the mountain last night but could not find the rider.
The search will continue Wednesday.
Early reports to the Sheriff’s office pointed to snowmobilers riding across the Ruby Mountain slope before the avalanche. Law enforcement and state avalanche officials are urging people to use extreme caution in the backcountry and stay on slopes with an angle of less than 30 degrees.
The avalanche and subsequent search comes two days after two people died in a backcountry avalanche.