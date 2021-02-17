DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Douglas County School District is working to reduce cases of racism and discrimination in its schools. On Tuesday night, the school district had its first reading of a policy on educational equity.
According to Colorado Community Media, students and staff in Douglas County Schools are predominately white. Some students of color have reportedly talked about instances of racial slurs scrawled on bathroom stalls and the use of the N-word by white classmates.
As for staff, there are reports that some have been demeaned by racist stereotypes. The district wants to show more inclusion among staff, and more cultural awareness.
"The policy has evolved and I encourages all those stakeholders to again take a look at the policy and weigh in. We're stronger together and when our community is sharing and weighing in, that's wonderful," said Susan Meek.
Douglas County Schools said its policies already prohibit discrimination and harassment. The equity policy is meant to clarify the school district’s commitment to inclusion and diversity.