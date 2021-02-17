WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Weld County has received $9.8 million in emergency rental assistance to help residents struggling to pay rent and utilities during the pandemic. The county said this is four times the amount of funding they expected to get.
An eligible household must qualify for unemployment or a significant reduction in income due to COVID-19, demonstrate a risk of experiencing housing instability, and have a household income at or below 80% of the area median.
Residents can apply for assistance online through the Weld County Department of Human Services website.