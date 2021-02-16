WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Students at Westminster High School are taking a business lesson on the road with a food truck. The “Wolf Bites” Food Truck is finally parked in front of the school.

“Just seeing all the joy, it’s been fun,” said Westminster High chef instructor Chris Hill.

It’s been a year-long journey for these students, with the help of Hill, to obtain the truck.

The food truck is part of a grant opportunity from the Colorado Community College System in collaboration with the health department. The school was awarded about $180,000.

The food truck now supplements a curriculum, which provides high school students access to a two-year program focusing on food service and hospitality management, culinary arts, and business entrepreneurship program.

“It’s an honor, a once in a lifetime experience,” said Destinee, a senior at Westminster High School.

“After all the hard work that we put into it and everything seeing it here today really shows that we all worked together and it’s here,” said classmate Sydney. “We are just super excited. I feel like this is such a great learning opportunity. Not only do we get to learn business, but we get to have fun cooking. And our class this year, we make such a good team. So overall I feel like it’s a win win.”

Hill said they’re thrilled to see their hard work come to fruition, while learning life skills.

“If they continue in the restaurant industry, whether they go into business… All the skills they learn from operating this truck is going to help them in whatever career they decide once they graduate from here,” said Hill.

The students’ first menu will feature gourmet grilled cheese with six different sandwiches and sides. It will make its rounds in the community, and you can track the truck down once it’s open.

LINK: Wolf Bites