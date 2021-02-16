(CBS4) – The NBA is making schedule changes for the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets were supposed to play in Charlotte on Friday, but the league announced that game has been postponed due to contact tracing for players on Charlotte’s roster.
The Hornets have had their next two games postponed.
Instead, the Nuggets will travel to Cleveland on Friday to play the Cavaliers.
Friday’s postponement against Charlotte marks the second time this season the Nuggets have had a game postponed. The first was the game against the Detroit Pistons that was supposed to have been played 2 weeks ago.
Denver will begin its four-game Eastern Conference road trip Tuesday night in Boston, and will then play on Wednesday in Washington.