AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Actor Gary Sinise is expanding his philanthropic work and that means more help for Colorado veterans with brain injuries. His new network will give money to the Marcus Institute for Brain Health at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
CBS4 first published information about the institute in 2019 with Spencer Milo. The staff sergeant received his first traumatic brain injury in Iraq. He recovered but suffered a second TBI in Afghanistan.
Milo now serves as the Director of Veteran Programs, Communications and Strategic Development at the institute to help his fellow service members.