DENVER (CBS4)– Denver firefighters rushed to a fire at a building that was under construction. The fire may have been started by welding sparks.
Crews arrived at 290 S. Leyden St. just after noon. Smoke was pouring from the attic of the building and firefighters worked aggressively to save the structure.
No one was injured in the fire. Less than an hour later, crews had the fire under control.
Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire and whether the blaze was sparked during welding.