COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs was named a Forbes Five-Star hotel in 2021. The resort has maintained the rating for 61 consecutive years, making it Forbes’ longest-running Five-Star hotel in the world.
Entrepreneur Spencer Penrose founded The Broadmoor in 1918. The 5,000 acre property is now owned by billionaire Phil Anschutz.RELATED: Denver Allocates $24 Million To Help With Housing & Shelter Needs
The resort offers many activities, including pickleball, golf, tennis, paddle boating and bowling. In addition, guests can choose from a selection of 20 restaurants, cafés and lounges, including the Penrose Room, which also received a Forbes Five-Star award.RELATED: State Lawmakers Consider 'Fines & Fees' To Generate Additional Revenue
The Broadmoor is Colorado’s only triple Forbes Five-Star award-winning property. This means the resort earned the highest mark for lodging, dining and spa services.MORE: Colorado Tax Experts Warn Of Changes To Consider When Filing 2020 Taxes
Forbes Travel Guide has more information about amenities at The Broadmoor at this link. For a list of Five-Star award winners, click here.